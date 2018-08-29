Namibia: Fatal Stabbings, Rapes Over Weekend

A 51-YEAR-OLD man was arrested at Usakos on Sunday on a charge of murdering his ex-girlfriend at Karibib on Saturday night.

According to an incident report issued by Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu on Sunday, the suspect forcefully broke down the door of Beverly Kurangera's (26) shack at Karibib on Saturday night around 21h00. He then assaulted her, but she managed to run out of her shack to get help from her neighbours.

The suspect pursued her, and stabbed her several times on the back and neck with a spear. Kurangera died on the spot.

Although the suspect fled the scene, he was arrested at Usakos on Sunday afternoon.

Police are investigating another stabbing to death that took place on Sunday at Groot Aub. Ulrich Klasan (34) died of a stab wound to the chest. He was allegedly stabbed by a 28-year-old man after they got into an argument at a bar. The suspect has been arrested.

Another man (45) died in a stabbing incident after a 23-year-old male stabbed him in the neck at a bar at Oshakati in the Oshana region over the weekend. The suspect has been arrested, and police investigations continue.

Three separate rape incidents were also reported to the police over the weekend.

All three incidents involved teenage victims.

Police are looking for a male suspect for the reported rape of a 13-year-old girl at Outjo on Sunday.

The girl was allegedly returning from a music show in the early hours of Sunday when she was picked up by a man in a white minibus, and raped in a riverbed near a lodge at the small town.

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man near Aminuis.

The teenager allegedly asked the rape suspect to escort her from Corridor 11 to Corridor 13, but he raped her along the road.

The suspect has been arrested.

A 19-year-old security guard was reportedly raped at gunpoint at Ondangwa on Monday. The victim was allegedly on her way home from work when the incident happened. No arrest has been made.