Namibia: Anger Over Katima Open Meat Market Corruption

SOME Katima Mulilo residents questioned the manner the town council is managing the open market butchery.

Katima Mulilo runs the slaughter and sell programme at the open market where people pay to occupy the butchery for a day.

The aggrieved people claim that some workers were giving their relatives the most lucrative dates to sell their meat products.

Some of the aggrieved people claim that the town council informed them yesterday there will be open dates next year.

One of the people who complained, Meriame Sezuni, said just a handful of people were given dates to sell.

"How is this possible since there are so many days in a month? We as the youth are trying to empower ourselves, but we are competing with councillors.

They (the councillors) already have enough money," Sezuni said.

Another complainant, Monde Simasiku, said she is unemployed and instead of sitting at home, she tries to use available opportunities to earn an income, but the corruption was discouraging her.

"People who are well off are the only ones benefiting as they are getting the best dates without even joining the long ques. They are [putting] us down while we are poor already. Our leaders have failed us. Every time it's just the same people slaughtering and selling, and it's their family and friends," she claimed.

Naomi Mayumbelo, who was also affected, said the process would be fair if administered by neutral people.

Gloria Siluka, the manager of the open market, denied any corruption, saying that the system ensures that everyone gets a date.

"We make a list of all the dates in a month except for Sunday and then from there allow them to draw a date. Everyone is paying us and gets a fair chance. So it's not our fault if you happen to draw a date whereby people do not get paid leading to you not making an income," she explained.

Siluka, however, said some people bring in family members who end up getting dates, while others fail to get any.

"We cannot do anything about it because we would have registered different names. So after we register them and give them a date we have no control over the matter.

"We are also struggling because since the Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco) closed its doors in the region, this is the only semi-formal market whereby farmers can sell their meat. Imagine the whole region brings their meat here to sell, so everyone cannot get a date on the same time," she stressed.