Malawi: Police Warns Business People of Fraudsters of Fake Cheques - 3 Suspects Arrested

Malawi Police Service in Lilongwe have arrested three people for allegedly issuing a fake cheque to procure safety materials from Matamando Safety Products shop in Malangalanga, Lilongwe.

Central Region Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nolliette Chihana said the three are Raphael Phiri 34, Emmanuel Ngalande 42 and Dyson Njewa 32 went to the shop and requested for materials worth K1, 300,000 which were to be collected at a later date.

She said the three then went to the shop and issued a Nedbank cheque as they a waited to go and collect the materials at an agreed date because the owner of the shop had suspected it was a fake cheque and immediately tipped the police.

Chihana said the suspects went to the shop on the date to collect the materials where police arrested them.

"We arrested the three after the owner tipped police of the development. We went to the shop to wait for them on the date they agreed to go and collect the goods where we apprehended them and now in police custody," the PRO explained.

She said upon interviewing them, they revealed to have committed similar offences using a fake National Bank cheque worth K 10 million whereby electric items over K 4 million were stolen at Katalyst Connections and a case file was opened.

"When investigations are completed the suspects will appear before the court of law for the offence of theft which is contrary to section 278 of the penal code," She stated.

Meanwhile Police is advising shop owners to always verify the cheques they receive before they process to receive the goods.

Phiri hails from Nabinduza Village Traditional Authority (TA) Mbelwa in Mzimba, Ngalande comes from Mshani Village TA Mwaulabo, Mzimba and Njewa is from Mziya Village in TA Nsamala Balaka.