Malawi President Mutharika Arrives in Beijing for China-African Summit

Malawian President Peter Mutharika has arrived in Beijing, capital of China, August 28, 2018.

Mutharika is on an official visit to China and attend the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The summit will be held under the theme, "China and Africa: Toward an Even Stronger Community with a Shared Future through Win-Win Cooperation."

President Mutharika said he will take advantage of his visit to hold bilateral talks with hos President Xi Jinping, aimed at strengthening further economic and political cooperation and setting the agenda of continued partnership between the two countries for the next decade.

"I will be on official visit to China, bilateral visit. I will be meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 1," the Malaiw leader said.

Mutharika will also hold talks with Speaker of the Chinese National Assembly.

He said the second part of his visit will be on September 3 where he will have meetings with the Chinese business community and have a working tour to Xi'an City, Capital of Shaanxi Province in Northwest of China.

During the visit, Mutharika will hold bilateral discussions with leaders of the Shaanxi Province.