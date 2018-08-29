Malawi's multi-award winning Afro-pop and R'n'B prodigy, composer and songwriter Kell Kay real name Kelly Kambwiri currently in the UK on music tour impressed his UK fans and music lovers after putting up a stellar performance on Sunday night during a family music showdown in Northampton.

The weather was damp and soggy but the people's spirits were as high as the Golan Heights and as dry as Malawi Gin. The show had to go on, regardless. Nobody or anything could stop it.

Mercy Odhiambo, 27, a Kenyan national and a resident of Northampton said on the Malawian singing sensation: "He gave his all, his everything and his 'bestest' best. Everyone enjoyed. Everybody was satisfied and nobody complained. I am happy I came to see him and now I want to Malawi... "

The Kenyan added: "He was both worth the time and the dime. He is an incredible artist, handsome, funny and polite. He has the full package of a superstar; he has a sweet singing voice and some mad dance moves. All I am saying is I have had a great time."

Kell Kay was on fire in Northampton during his maiden UK music show and he left everyone who attended the show satisfied and wanting despite the weather made it impossible for the show to take place outdoors as originally planned as it rained cats and dogs throughout the day.

The show had to be shifted from the open ground to indoors, in a hall and the Malawian songster didn't disappoint as he dished out the best of himself.

Doreen Onions from Derby said: "Kell Kay is my favourite musician and I couldn't miss his show for anything. I am so happy I came. I had a great time and I have enjoyed myself. I love being Malawian and it makes me feel proud when I support an artist from home."

The R'n'B crooner, Kell Kay had promised to give his best.

The Mr Yesu hitmaker after the show: "I am happy I made my fans and everybody who came along happy. I enjoyed performing for them and they were an incredible audience. I was both chuffed and humbled but so honoured to see young children singing along lyric for lyric for almost all my songs. I felt great and I am grateful for the massive support that I got."

The Milandu singing stalwart who attended a Nigerian mega-superstar, Tiwa Savage music performance Friday night in Northampton thanked the organisers of his UK tour for making his dream come true and for the first-rate hospitality.

"This is the best time of my music career. I will live to cherish this lit experience for life. Life is a journey and this is the pinnacle of my life's journey, especially in my music life sojourn."

During the show, Kell Kay, shared the stage with various international artists from Uganda, Kenya and the Gambia.

Janet Jesyln, the artistic director of Baba Baraka Entertainment, the organisers of the event said: "We are happy the show carried on despite that the weather was bad but it was great to see a lot of people coming to the show and it was pleasing to see families including young kids dancing together and it was incredible to see that everyone was happy."

'Public demand'

Baba Baraka Entertainment has, however, announced that by public demand the Malawian music treasure will perform in Manchester on Saturday, September 1, 2018 from 7:00 pm prompt at the Bar 47 which is situated in the heart of Manchester City 652 Ashton Old Road M11 4AT.

"We hereby announce that by public demand Kell Kay will this coming Saturday be performing live in Manchester and will be supported by DJ Forbes. Entry charges to the show are tagged at £10 before 9:00 pm and £15 before midnight and thereafter £20. For those willing to buy advance tickets may contact 07 843 312 135 to make their booking," said the Baba Baraka Entertainment artistic director.

The Juju singer has featured in songs with a cocktail of notable artists like Gwamba, Macelba, Nepman, Martse, Phyzix, Charisma, Lilia and many more others.

"I am ready for Manchester. I will give it my best show and I am encouraging all Malawians in Manchester and across the UK to come to Bar 47 to support me," he said.

Kell Kay started singing at a tender age of six but only rose to fame and stardom in 2014 with a song called Ndilore ndipite then followed with hits Tiye, Ndi ine, Mwano among others.

In 2017 the Kell Kay released his first EP called 'All for you,' which has hit songs like Mr Yesu featuring Gwamba.

He won UMP best RnB artist both in 2016 and 2017 and also won Nyasa Music awards best RNB in 2017 and 2018.