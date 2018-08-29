Tanzania: Breastfeeding Campaign Targets Secondary School Students

ACTIVISTS in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and development partners in Zanzibar see that breast-feeding campaigns in secondary schools through organized public debates would give better results.

As future parents, students at Bambi and Mpampa secondary schools in Central district in Unguja enthusiastically talked about breast-feeding' provoking heated debate among them.

The topic for discussion was "Breastfeeding is important for children growth." Students of Bambi Secondary School, who were on the opposing side, won the debate. Young speakers from Bambi confidently argued that although beast-feeding is important, infants can still grow without it "because there are many children who grew up without breast-feeding."

"We have many children who are dumped in streets and we also have orphans who were nurtured in care homes and they grow up well without breastfeeding," argued Mariam Hassan.

Although the opposing side won, organizers of the event celebrated that it was a good beginning to have students (parents of tomorrow) get involved in breast-feeding campaigns. The debate organizers, officers from the Ministry of Health (Nutrition Department) and activists, said it was important to apply different ways to promote breastfeeding to save thousands of infants from malnutrition.

The Director of the Department of Adult Education in the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, graced the event and said "the debate may be considered as one of the best forums for the breast-feeding campaign because "we need our future parents to understand its benefits."

He said involvement of secondary school students is an appropriate step because they are important stakeholders in promoting breastfeeding. "Students need to understand the importance of breastfeeding, turning away from negative attitudes regarding the practice," he said.

The school debate was among events to mark the 2018 World Breastfeeding Week to advocate for the protection, promotion and support of the practice everywhere. This year has been widely used to send the message about the practice across the globe.

Addressing mothers and stakeholders at the gathering to, Deputy Minister for Health Ms Harusi Said Suleiman appealed to parents to take breastfeeding seriously. "It is unfortunate that many mothers deliberately avoid to breastfeed on the pretext of either having no time or myths. She called for concerted efforts in campaigning for proper breast-feeding.

The Director of Nutrition Department in the Ministry of Health Asha Hassan said that in response to the theme of this year's World Breastfeeding Week, all ministries have been asked to promote the practice. She said executives in different ministries are also encouraged to set up breastfeeding rooms for mothers to feed their infants frequently while at work.

A representative of UNICEF, Said Juma Othman, said breastfeeding is still a global problem and that only 40 percent of the babies are properly breastfed. According to health experts, breastfeeding provides numerous health benefits for mothers and infants but worldwide breastfeeding rates fall below recommendations.

As part of efforts to increase breastfeeding initiation and duration, the World Health Organization and UNICEF also recommend educational interventions to increase awareness and positive attitudes towards the practice in schools.

Breastfeeding education in school settings offers the opportunity to improve the knowledge base, address misconceptions, and positively influence beliefs and attitudes for students from a wide range of socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds.

WHO recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months of life, with continued practice into beyond the second year of life. However, global rates for initiation and duration of breastfeeding fall below these recommendations.