Tanzania: Govt Sets Target to Reduce Maternal Deaths By 2020

THE government has set a target for reducing maternal deaths to 292 from the current 556 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2020, Director of Health Services in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments), Dr Ntuli Kapologwe, has said.

A survey conducted in 2015/16 indicates that maternal deaths have decreased to 454 from 556 deaths per 100,000 live births in previous years, according to Dr Kapologwe. "We were taken aback by survey findings.

We discovered that one of the main causes of maternal deaths was the distance to health facilities and lack of integrated services for mothers at health facilities," the director of Health Services told reporters yesterday.

Dr Kapologwe said the government was determined to see no maternal deaths for any reason, saying to attain the goal of reducing maternal deaths, the government had embarked on a programme to repair and put up new health facilities.

He said under the programme, the government had constructed 183 health facilities and repaired 518 health facilities in the 2017/18 fiscal year, pointing out that the goal was to have 888 health centres by 2020.

"To attain the goal, we are constructing new 289 health facilities up to 2020 beginning this year," he noted. Dr Kapologwe said apart from improving health service infrastructure, the government had constructed new operating theatres, incinerators and placenta pits at health facilities to control the prevalence of infections.

"We are constructing new 67 municipal hospitals up to 2019 to improve a referral system for patients of public hospitals. The government has earmarked 100bn/- for the construction project and each hospital will cost 1.5bn/-," he said.

Dr Kapologwe explained that the new public hospitals and those owned by religious institutions would reduce the distance covered by mothers to seek health services, hence reduce maternal and infant deaths.

He outlined other strategies undertaken by the government as recruiting the health staff in various positions to close the gap of a health staff shortage at public health facilities and that 11,500 health staff had been recruited.

"The new health staff will be deployed to improve health facilities and those, which perform emergency operations to bring health service closer to the people," he said.

Dr Kapologwe urged members of the community to provide manpower after the government dished out funds for construction projects of new health facilities. He said the projects were conducted in line with the implementation of CCM's manifesto for 2015 to 2020.