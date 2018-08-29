29 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Acacia Hailed for Supporting Community Projects

By Daily News Reporter in Shinyanga

UHURU Torch race National Leader, Charles Kabeho has hailed Acacia Mining's Buzwagi and Bulyanhulu mines for their support to community projects.

Mr Kabeho made the remarks while the torch was carried through Msalala and Kahama Districts in Shinyanga Region recently.

Of several social projects completed by the mines this year are two new girls' dormitory blocks constructed by Buzwagi Gold Mine at Mwendakulima Secondary School in Kahama.

The new dormitories accommodate more than 100 pupils, making secondary education in the district more accessible for girls.

"I commend Acacia's Buzwagi Gold Mine for funding the construction of the dormitory to benefit the community and improve education sector," he said.

He added, "I call upon students and teachers to maintain the buildings so that more students can benefit from them in the future," he said.

Besides the new school dormitory blocks is the execution of phase two construction of Bugarama Health Centre that will be upgraded to a district level hospital.

Bulyanhulu Gold Mine is currently providing 500,000 US dollars (1.2bn/-) to fund the project and once completed will provide full range of health services to over 150,000 community members.

Also Mr Kabeho recognised a landmark water project in the Kakola Village, Msalala District that was completed by Acacia in March.

The company has invested almost 190m/- in the installation of an electric water pump and a water tower to channel clean water to the village near its Bulyanhulu mine.

The facility, which has been linked to the national grid and boasts five water tanks, each with a capacity of 10,000 litres, now provides safe drinking water to 3,000 residents.

