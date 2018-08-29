Tanzania: Challenges in Promoting Clove Farming

IN the past seven years, Zanzibar's policy on clove farming has succeeded in curbing illegal sales and promoting distribution of seedlings to the farmers. There are strategies undertaken under the policy to counter crop decline and to increase production under the government slogans "Clove is a life" and Zanzibar Clove for Development."

In 2014 the government enacted the Clove Development Act No. 2 which led to the establishment of Clove Development Fund (CDF). The key objective of CDF is to promote production of cloves.

Although CDF is not fully functioning, the fund is responsible for providing financial services (loans), subsidies and incentives to different clove stakeholders. The government through the Ministry of Agriculture and the Zanzibar State Trade Corporation (ZSTC) launched a programme to provide farmers with one million clove seedlings per annum for free in order to increase production.

Furthermore, the government through ZSTC pays good producer price of 14,000/-per kilograme of first grade cloves (regardless of the world market price), extends soft loans to farmers and builds market buying centres.

The changes, which led to control of illegal sale/export of clove abroad, started in 2011 and both the government and farmers are happy because of improvement in family welfare, according to recent a research in Unguja and Pemba.

But researchers from the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) and the State University of Zanzibar (SUZA) say that despite the achievements in increased production, Zanzibar still faces several challenges to sustain the increase that will contribute to economic growth and poverty reduction.

The study by Dr Oswald Mashindano of the UDSM and Dr Masoud Rashid of SUZA was undertaken as part of initiatives by the Zanzibar Government through ZSTC to present an overview of the clove industry and assess its social economic impact.

According to the researchers, during discussions with clove farmers, several challenges were raised concerning the industry such as insufficient clove seedlings, farmers avoiding to keep their money in banks, liberalisation of the industry and delays in compensating farmers. As per policy prescription, the government provides several support services to clove farmers such as provision of seedlings.

However, it has been reported that despite the fact that farmers do appreciate the government support, the seedlings are not sufficient to satisfy their needs. The government is therefore requested to increase production seedlings in order to meet the existing demand. The researchers observed that farmers do not use banking services due to limited awareness.

Several awareness campaigns have been reported to be conducted by the ZSTC and some financial institutions on the importance of using banking services. According to the research findings, the government owns more than 6,000 clove farms and it is believed that if these farms are well managed and developed, they can increase overall production up to 16,000 tons per season.

Presenting the findings at a stakeholders meeting, Dr Mashindano and Dr Rashid said that there were respondents who complained about government delays in payment of promised compensation for the cost they incurred for clearing and developing the government-owned farms.

"There are farmers who are not satisfied with government decision of taking back the farms with questionable ownership. They claim they have invested so much money and energy on the farms, but ultimately the government has taken them back," Dr Mashindano said.

He said that their research team noted the existence of a gap in terms of understanding by the farmers on the government purpose in taking back the firms.

Insufficient farmers' awareness about government restrictions on transportation of cloves from one district to another was another challenge identified in the research as farmers complained about road-blocks. However, after thorough investigation, it has been found that the restriction is aimed at curbing the problem of smuggling.

Farmers seem to be ignorant of the procedures to transport cloves from one place to another as researchers recommended that education should be provided to increase their understanding of laws, procedures and bylaws related to the clove trade. Managing Director of ZST Dr Said Seif Mzee, was also involved in the research.

"This is a remarkable achievement to the extent that the government has acknowledged and recognized the importance of cloves as a traditional export crop and the main contributor to both the Gross Domestic Product," Dr Mzee said.

Official statistics from the Ministry of Trade and Industries show that cloves exports accounts for 75 percent of export earnings and about 30 percent of tax revenue annually. Clove production reached its peak of 17,000 tons in 1970/71 before marked decline to 12,580 tons in 1979/80 and 8,290 tons in 1999/2000.

Many farmers mainly in Pemba Island, which produces more than 80 percent of the cloves, have benefited from changes in clove policy. Ms Saada Omar, a mother of eight children, says "cloves have benefited me since my husband died six years ago."

Researchers recommend that more industries should be established to allow people consume goods which are produced at home, arguing that with new industries more money will be spent within the country.