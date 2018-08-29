Tanzania: Think Outside the Box, Shein Advises

PRESIDENT Ali Mohamed Shein yesterday presided over the launch of Zanzibar Joint Programme (ZJP), imploring Tanzanians to abstain from the stereo-type attitude of doing business as usual.

The four-year programme, a collaborative initiative between the United Nations and Zanzibar government, was launched in a colourful ceremony in Urban West region, attracting senior government officials and heads of UN agencies.

The 2018-2021 programme that has been allocated over 77bn/- cuts across multiple areas of development from maternal and newborn health, economic empowerment of women and youth, ending violence against women and children and coordination of Global Goals implementation.

While underlying the importance of the programme in the national development endeavours, President Shein reiterated the need for Tanzanians to change mindsets and think out of the box. "With advancement of science and technology that cuts across most of our domains of work, there is ample room to re-adjust ourselves by using our talents and strengths to ignite creativity," he said.

President Shein who was grateful to the UN and its agencies for continuously supporting the country's development initiatives, implored Tanzanians to actively engage in planning and executing their development goals with the help of development partners.

"Our development partners are always there to give a helping hand where it's relevant and appropriate to their areas of interest as per their strategic plans. However, we should not wait for them to tell us what to do, but instead we have to request their assistance out of our own needs and demand that we have meticulously thought of and planned," he said.

He thanked the UN team in Zanzibar for working jointly with the government in various programmes and initiatives. "The UN has remained steadfast in its support of the government plans to improve education, health, infrastructure, gender equality, good governance, environment and many other sectors," said Dr Shein.

"The Zanzibar government and its people appreciate the excellent work by the UN agencies in the Islands," he charged, reaffirming the government's commitment to work closely and productively with the UN to ensure the country achieves her mission and vision to improve wellbeing of Zanzibaris and all Tanzanians in general. He said continuous affirmative actions were needed to ensure women and girls get equal and unimpeded access to enjoy their educational, health care and resource utilisation as well as socio-political and economic freedom.

The ZJP has four thematic areas-maternal and newborn health, women's economic empowerment through seaweed value chain development, ending violence against women and children and capacity building for sustainable development goals (SDGS) coordination and reporting.

UN Resident Coordinator Alvaro Rodriguez said that ZJP which was developed in close with the revolutionary government is aligned to the government's development priorities as well as UN commitment to support Zanzibar's aspiration to become the middleincome country.

"We have been working closely with the government in Zanzibar for many years now and we are happy to finally launch the ZJP," he said, insisting that no one should be left behind in development plans.

He quoted the late Tanzanian President Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, saying: "if real development is to take place, the people have to be involved."