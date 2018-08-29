Tanzania: Switzerland Supports Govt Anti-Corruption Crusade

THE embassy of Switzerland has supported an anti-corruption crusade waged by the government, saying the move was essential for the country's resources to be allocated equally for the wellbeing of its people.

The Ambassador, Ms Florence Tinguely Mattli, pointed out that Switzerland's priority as Tanzania's development partner to actively shun corruption that is why they are supporting the effort.

She said, besides providing technical assistance to strengthen the capacity of the Prevention and Combating Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in international investigations, Switzerland supports the Civil Society and the Media, which are key partners in fighting corruption at all levels.

She made the remark in Dar es Salaam on Monday evening at an event for exclusive screening of the award winning film Bahasha (The Envelope). "Indeed, as we will see in the movie, corruption feeds on secrecy and it can only be fought through transparency, that leads to accountability," she stated.

Ms Mattli further added: "To combat corruption at all levels, everyone has to understand that corruption is not normal, it is stealing from the common wealth, raising awareness at all levels of society." Presiding over, PCCB's Director General, Valentino Mlowola, underscored the importance of public education on the matter, especially the dark side effects of corruption.

"We do law enforcement... but education is very crucial to alleviate the corruption... and this is where we need people like artists to pass the messages to the citizens," Mr Mlowola remarked.

The film is part of an integrity campaign that supports the broader national effort against corruption in the country. It aims at reaching a mass audience to show the consequences of engaging in corrupt behaviours.

The feature film was produced by Media for Development International (MfDI) in close collaboration with the PCCB, and co-financed by the Swiss and Dutch embassies.