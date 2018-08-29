Tanzania: Beijing, Dar Sign MOU On Cultural Heritage

THE Chinese government has expressed its commitment to market Tanzanian tourist destinations after signing a framework agreement with the country to boost cooperation in the area of cultural heritage.

The promise was given yesterday in Dar es Salaam by the Chinese vice Minister, General Director of State Administration of Cultural Heritage (SACH), in an official ceremony, where they also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation in cultural heritage.

The MoU in the area of protection and cultural heritage was signed between Mr Yuzhu and Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Japhet Hasunga, after holding a bilateral meeting before inking the agreement.

Mr Yuzhu said at a press conference prior to the signing, that the MoU represents an important step for the future cooperation between the two countries in the area to protect farther the cultural heritage.

The agreement envisages exchange between experts in the area of cultural heritage, joint programmes, education and exchange of information, as well as cooperation on restoration and conservation of cultural heritage, including in educational activities in the field of archeology.

"I am delighted to help Tanzania in marketing various tourist attractions in China in a bid to strengthen further our bilateral diplomatic ties, which continue to grow every now and then," he said.

On his part, Mr Hasunga said the signing of the framework agreement symbolises earnest endeavours towards their objectives of promoting cultural heritage of both countries.

"I believe the platform created today by this MoU would further enhance the exchange of ideas between the people of China and Tanzania, and in unison, we would be able to create synergy and enhance innovative ideas... the foundation that one day would bring long-term benefits for our two countries," he added.

The deputy minister added that the signing of the agreement was also a rejoinder of unstoppable national efforts to transform the heritage sector into a giant sector that contributes immensely to the growth of the economy.

Earlier on, the Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Major General Gaudence Milanzi said the main content of the MoU was based on the exchange and cooperation between the professionals and managers in the field of heritage by exchanging visits, joint training programmes and information exchange.

Others according to him, were enlisted as cultural heritage protection and restoration, professional studies and exchanges in archiving, inventory, cultural work of museum collection and outreach programmes and social services, among others.