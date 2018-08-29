Tanzania: Contractors Told to Shun Corruption

CONTRACTORS Registration Board (CRB), has urged its members not to engage in corruption during tendering process and instead report to the authority names of officials who ask bribe in order to offer them construction tender.

The board said corruption practices in tendering process increase the cost of some projects because of 10 per cent payment between the contractors and some officials who ask for bribe.

CRB Chairperson, Engineer Consolata Ngimbwa said during the opening of a three-day special training programme for contractors that local contractors could go for joint ventures to win tenders for big government projects.

"We contractors must change. Make sure you don't give bribes and don't let anyone engage in this evil thing because I believe by doing so we can build and revolutionise our profession," she said at the programme that drew contractors from Mara, Mbeya, Mtwara, Rukwa, Katavi, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Njombe, Kagera, Manyara, Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, Dodoma, Pwani, Iringa, Singida, Mwanza na Tanga.

"Make sure you don't entertain corruption during tender process because experience shows that corruption increases the cost of projects," she added.

The training was named Construction Pre-Contract Practice and among topic discussed were Bidding strategy, Information and data requirement, principles of construction cost and estimating, scope and role of contractors in construction contracts, stages of construction, pre-qualification principles and tendering procedures.

Ms Ngimbwa also urged local contractors to go for joint ventures so that they can win big government project tenders in the country. "Don't sit down and complain. You must do something to compete with foreign companies and the easiest way is to go for joint ventures," Eng Ngimbwa advised.

She said lack of construction projects was a challenge to many local contractors and the board was doing its best to address the situation so that they can get many projects in the future.

Ms Ngimbwa said CRB got promise from the government that if local contractors in the country would change it is ready to give many construction projects to them and that was why CRB saw it as opportunity to prepare training to change the contractors' mindset.