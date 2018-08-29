TNM Super League defending champions Be Forward Wanderers and leaders Nyasa Big Bullets have started the mind games ahead of their normal Blantyre derby at the Kamuzu Stadium this Saturday.

The evergreen gifted Nyasa Big Bullets veteran right winger Fischer Kondowe fondly called 'Jahman' has strongly insisted that with the current form of his team, they cannot afford to lose to their sworn rivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers FC in the league.

Kondowe said Bullets will claim the bragging rights in the Blantyre derby which returns to the commercial city at the Kamuzu Stadium to be precise after about two years following the closure of the country's soccer Mecca. They were meeting in Lilongwe

"It is going to be a tough and difficult game considering the history of the two sides. It is a game that will bring new things as both teams will be looking forward for nothing but a win as a thank you and a warm welcome back to respective supporters at Kamuzu Stadium," said Kondowe.

However, the former Flames and Black Leopards winger said personally he is expecting victory to his side.

"I understand the pressure that comes with such games but as Fischer I can't allow Wanderers to beat us," he said.

Wanderers team manager Steve Madeira claimed pressure is on Bullets being the current league leaders.

We are aware that it is a must-win game for us to ensure our title-defence credentials," Madeira said.

"However, I must say it here that it is Bullets who are under pressure because as leaders, they would desperately wish to remain relevant at the summit of the table."

The two giants, who are separated by seven points after playing 19 games apiece, have not met at the commercial city's soccer Mecca in a league match since the second round of the 2016 season when Bullets triumphed 1-0.

Bullets are on top of the 16-team table with 45 points while Wanderers are second with 38 points.

In the first round, the giants settled for a goalless draw. Last season, the first round ended in a 1-0 victory for Bullets while the second round ended in a one-all draw.