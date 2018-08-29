29 August 2018

Malawi: Wanderers Injury Boost As Malata, Chande and Wadabwa in Contention to Face Bullets

By Jeromy Kadewere

Be Foward Wanderers have been boosted by the news that central defender Lucky Malata, midfield maestro Jaffali Chande and striker Peter Wadabwa could return for the club's Blantyre explosive derby clash against bitter rivals Nyasa Big Bullets this weekend.

Malata has returned to training after a groin injury.

The no nosense defender was absent as Wanderers traveled to Karonga, Lilongwe and Dedza for Carlsberg and TNM Super League respectively.

The Nomads team doctor Samuel Matukuta told Nyasa Times that Malata was rested as a precautionary measure as he complained of groin before the three games.

"Lucky felt pain and he complained on groin last week and we decided to rest him for the three games. Today we put him through some tests and we can proudly say he is fit and has started training in preparation for Bullets game weekend," Wanderers team doctor said on Tuesday.

On another note, the Nomads have also been boosted with the news striker Wadabwa and midfielder Chande,who also missed last weeks three games due to illness have resumed training.

They are all back in contention for matchday squad.

Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira said the trio "could" return to action for theTNM Super League match which will shape the title campaign.

The two giants, who are separated by seven points after playing 19 games apiece, have not met at the commercial city's soccer Mecca in a league match since the second round of the 2016 season when Bullets triumphed 1-0.

Bullets are on top of the 16-team table with 45 points while Wanderers are second with 38 points.

In the first round, the giants settled for a goalless draw. Last season, the first round ended in a 1-0 victory for Bullets while the second round ended in a one-all draw.

