Algeria: Cholera - 59 Confirmed, 26 Negative Cases Among 172 Patients Hospitalized Since August 7th

Algiers — The Ministry of Health, Population and Hospital Reform underlined that out of the 172 hospitalized patients since August 7th, a total of 59 cases of cholera have been confirmed and 26 cases were negative until 27 August 2018, according to a ministerial communiqué.

The distribution of confirmed cases by province are as follows: Bouira three cases, Blida (30), Tipaza (14), Algiers (11) and Medea one case, said the source.

The ministry underlined that no new death "has been recorded expect the two cases that had been announced in the province of Blida."

The ministry affirms that all the patients are receiving medical care in the hospitals of El Kettar and Boufarik, and that 66 cases were discharged.

It ensured that the remaining hospitalized cases are "improving favorably."