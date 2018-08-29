Kenya: Uhuru Quells Beef Between Sonko and Top State Official

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has made peace with a powerful government official whom he had accused of threatening his life.

Sonko said the feud was settled following President Uhuru Kenyatta's intervention.

In an interview with a local TV station, Sonko said he had ended his frosty relationship with Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho following a closed door meeting chaired by the president.

Early this year, Sonko was locked in a tussle with Kibicho over the management of the capital city.

The governor publicly accused Kibicho of undermining his authority and at some point alluded that the PS was sending him threats through text messages.

These are the threats Sonko claimed to have forced him to relocate from Nairobi to his Mua Hills home in Machakos County, from where he ran Nairobi County affairs for a couple of days.

The two however buried the hatchet over a cup of tea with the president.

"There is no permanent enmity in politics and the senior officers we had issues with them we sorted those issues. Actually the president himself chaired that meeting and we are now in good working relations. I know you want to talk about Kibicho he is now my good friend. We had tea together and we sorted out our issues," Sonko stated during the interview on Citizen TV.