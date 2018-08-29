Uganda: Hand Sanitisers to Replace Hand Washing in Health Centres

Alcohol — based sanitisers will be introduced in 56 health facilities in Luwero, Apac, Lira and Gulu districts, to foster the hand hygiene of patients.

The innovation that is intended to replace hand washing using water and soap was revealed by Mr Jackson Chekweko, the executive director of Reproductive Health Uganda (RHU) at the launch of a project to strengthen the quality of care for sexual and reproductive health services on Friday at Protea Marriot Hotel.

The two year project, funded by the government of Japan and Saraya Manufacturing Uganda, will supply the sanitisers while RHU will handle the distribution and sensitisation campaign.

The launch was attended by Mr Kazuaki Kameda, Japan's ambassador to Uganda and Hon Sarah Opendi, the minister of state for health in-charge of general duties.

Getting people to clean their hands

Because hand washing is neglected by many people, the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes alcohol-based sanitisers are much easier to use because the process of rubbing them on one's hands takes only 20 seconds.

Prof. Peter Waiswa, a public health expert at Makerere School of Public Health, said neglecting to wash hands has nothing to do with one's culture.

"Even in Europe, they struggle to get people to wash their hands. Doctors are meant to wash their hands before touching the next patient, but it almost never happens anywhere," he said. "Regular hand washing takes a bit of practice after much sensitisation. The same way the government provides drugs to health centres is the same way it should provide sanitisers. This is the real medicine because hospitals spread infections to people who come in with no disease."

There are no provisions for washing hands immediately one enters a health centre and Prof Waiswa argues that although the hand sanitisers are a good innovation, government should provide water as well.

"Just sanitisers without water will not go a long way. Sometimes, our hands are so dirty that we need to first wash them with soap and water before we sanitise them."