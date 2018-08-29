Uganda: Anti Corruption Court Acquits Byandala

The High Court Wednesday acquitted former Works minister Abraham Byandala of causing financial loss of Shs24.7 billion in the bungled Mukono-Katosi Road contract.

The judgment was delivered by Justice Lawrence Gidudu of the Anti-Corruption Court at Kololo, a Kampala suburb.

Justice Gidudu said Mr Byandala is not guilty of any offense since there was no evidence to incriminate him.

He said the charges are not sustainable.

Former Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) acting executive director, Mr Berunado Sebugga Kimeze, was also acquitted.

While acquitting him, Justice Gidudu said that Mr Kimeze inherited a confused Unra procurement