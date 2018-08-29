Namibia: Rehoboth Awards Stakeholders for Clean-Up Campaign

THE Rehoboth Town Council yesterday awarded certificates of appreciation to stakeholders who were assisting financially and materially during the national clean-up day in May this year.

A total of 60 certificates were given to different stakeholders, including members of the uniformed forces, health ministry, local business people and construction companies.

In her speech, a representative of the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, Natalia |Gôagoses, said without the assistance of the stakeholders, Rehoboth would not have staged a successful campaign.

"I am grateful for all the stakeholders who heeded the call of our President to be part of the clean-up campaign, and who contributed immensely to the success of the day. Without your involvement, we would not have made it," she noted.

She stressed that Rehoboth has on many occasions been deprived of basic services such as refuse removal, and thus promised that the RTC, with all role players, would do its best to satisfy the needs of its residents.

"We have undertaken to dispatch refuse bins in all areas so that we can keep our beautiful town clean. We are in the process to endorse by-laws such as waste management policies to make sure that people dumping refuse illegally are dealt with," she added.

She also gave the assurance that signs would be erected to warn residents to refrain from illegal refuse dumping, and those who are found transgressing the laws and rules will be dealt with and receive fines.

"We will set up committees that will keep an eye on would-be perpetrators to root out the evil of a dirty town", she continued.

Health-related issues will likewise be given serious attention.

"We know that our town recently had cases of the H1N1 influenza reported. Therefore, we will do everything in our power to rid the town of environment-borne diseases," Goagoses stated.

