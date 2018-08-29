8 August 2018

Uganda Media Centre (Kampala)

Uganda: President Museveni Donates 40 Vehicles

President Yoweri Museveni has donated an assortment of 40 vehicles to different beneficiaries. The pledges included station wagons, buses, trucks, tippers, minibuses, saloon cars, single and double cabin pick ups and tractors.

The hand over of the vehicles today at State House, Entebbe, was in fulfillment of the President's pledges to the beneficiaries.

These included six pastors from the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Bishop Egesa of Bukedi Church of Uganda, District Khadis of Sheema, Bugisu, Namayingo, Busia, Kotido, Budaka, Pallisa, Sironko and Kumi.

Buhoobe Senior Secondary School and Moroto High School each received a 67-seater bus while Magada -Multi Purpose Farmers, Mango Growers Minani Fruit Tree, Najembe Market and two individuals were given trucks.

Some of the other beneficiaries included Bishop Namanya Ankole Diocese, Madi Okollo Upper and Lower, Catholic Community in Sebei, Muslim Community in Sebei, Brigadier Nasuru, Brigadier Oula, Namutumba District and Little Sisters of St. Francis in Nkonkonjeru.

All the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the President for fulfilling his pledges.

