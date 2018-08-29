Sudan: Unamid Calls for Improved Access to Conflict-Affected Parts of East Jebel Marra

press release

UNAMID Joint Special Representative (JSR), Jeremiah Mamabolo, has concluded a two-day visit to South Darfur, during which he met leaders at the state and local levels and discussed access challenges affecting the Mission's operations in parts of East Jebel Marra.

During the visit, Mr. Mamabolo and his delegation met the Deputy Wali of South Darfur, Mr. Taha Abdallah Hamid, the Commissioner of Mershing Locality, Dr. Al Sadig Mohamed Khamis and the State Security Committee.

He apprised them of UNAMID's on-going reconfiguration process and the two-pronged approach to peacekeeping and peacebuilding that the Mission is currently implementing across Darfur.

Mr. Mamabolo also raised the issue of recurrent access denials to East Jebel Marra. He took the opportunity to remind Sudanese officials that UN Security Council Resolution 2429 (2018) obligates the Government of Sudan to facilitate access, thus enabling UNAMID to carry out its mandate of protecting civilians.

Mr. Mamabolo also visited UNAMID's team site in Menawashei, Mershing Locality. Out of 14 access denials reported by UNAMID patrol teams across Darfur since July 2018, seven were recorded in Menawashei.

"I will continue to engage the state and local authorities on this issue and, in parallel, raise my concern with the authorities in Khartoum," Mr. Mamabolo said.

The JSR was accompanied by senior UNAMID officials, including the Force Commander, Chief Security Adviser and the Head of the Joint Operations Centre.