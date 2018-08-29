East Africa: Java Plans $10 Million Expansion Plan in East Africa

Africa's Favourite Coffee-led Restaurant Java House is planning a $10 million expansion plan to increase its print in the African continent. The chain eatery has recorded a series of success in its operations in East Africa and has planned to venture into new markets. Since opening its first outlet in 1999, the company has gone on establishing multiple outlets regionally. The ease of doing business in the sub-Saharan region has catapulted its operations and stiffened competition for its rival.

The firm has set aside close to $10 million for the expansion plan. The finances will go to setting up new branches and improving the company's system. The pre-eminence of the IT sector has been a vital component considering the technology era of business. Modern technology has transformed the way of doing business to serve the market effectively. The tech culture has been a game changer for various economic sectors.

Java is looking to double its branches in Uganda, with the promising market showing great potential for the business. The country's contribution to East African Community's (EAC) GDP has been pivotal in strengthening the regional economy. President Yoweri Museveni has echoed his desire for more investments in the nation to drive economic growth and create employment opportunities for the citizens.

Java House Group has hinted plans to expand in the West African market but will need to carry out market research to gather information on the new business environment. Nigeria has been on the company's radar and should have and should harbour a store in a year or two. South Africa is also an after-sought market for the eatery.

In 2015, Kenya's Java House had 36 coffee houses and restaurants owing to the rising consumer spending. The company's chain products have been on demand, from a cup of tea to steaks. The franchise is a source of income to many, having employed over 2,500 people.