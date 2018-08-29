29 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: PSL - Pirates Must Handle Gabuza Matter

In accordance to the FIFA rule-book, referee Thando Ndzandzeka was correct in brandishing two yellow cards to Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers attacker received two yellows on returning to the away dugout after a bizarre first-half incident when he threw his jersey at fans before storming off the pitch against Black Leopards at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

When contacted by Sport24 on Wednesday, the PSL confirmed that it was an internal matter for the club to handle.

Gabuza was booked for the removal of his jersey and then for leaving the field of play without the referee's permission.

Law 12 of the FIFA handbook states: Footballers who remove their jerseys during post-goal celebrations are to receive an automatic yellow cards.

Law 12.6/12.7 states: Enters or re-enters the field of play without the referee's permission. Or deliberately leaves the field of play without the referee's permission are to receive an automatic yellow card.

Gabuza faces a one-match ban for a second bookable offence during Tuesday's game.

Sport24 contacted Pirates who said that they could not comment at the time of publication, but that they would release a statement in due course.

South Africa

