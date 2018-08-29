28 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Ajay Gupta Wants to Cross-Examine Jonas, Mentor

analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Ajay Gupta wants to cross-examine Jonas, Mentor

By Jessica Bezuidenhout 28 August 2018

Commission lawyers want conditions so implicated parties do not just get to poke holes in witness testimony, but that they too face interrogation.

Ajay Gupta is set to file an application for his legal team to cross-examine former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and former ANC MP, Vytjie Mentor, following their testimony at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

The Gupta patriarch was implicated by both high-profile whistle-blowers as having been central to meetings in which they were allegedly offered - in exchange for business favours - ministerial posts and in the case of Jonas, also a R600-million bribe.

Former president Jacob Zuma, allegedly present at the Gupta Saxonwold home while Mentor was being propositioned by Ajay Gupta, is yet to decide whether he would bring such an application. His legal team is scheduled to notify the commission of a decision on Friday.

No notice was given in respect of Duduzane Zuma who is already facing criminal charges relating to the meeting he allegedly facilitated between the Guptas and Jonas in 2015.

On Tuesday morning, the judicial commission of inquiry which is examining, among other things,...

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

