Tanzania: Aviation Varsity to Train Pilots, Engineers Coming

THE government is finalising stages to set up an aviation university for training, among other things, pilots and engineers to service airplanes.

Speaking after infrastructure inspection, including buildings owned by the national flag carrier, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), at Kilimanjaro International Airport (Kia), which is managed by the Kilimanjaro Airports Development Company (Kadco), Minister for Works, Communication and Transport Isaac Kamwelwe said the move would produce new pilots.

The minister unveiled that currently the country experienced a shortage of pilots and that was why the government thought of establishing the university to ensure such shortage remained history

He said if the shortage of pilots and engineers persisted it would cost the government in the future. As it is the case with other higher learning universities, the aviation university would provide training to foreigners as well.

The minister noted that the government partly relied on foreign pilots to fly its aircraft, but after setting up the aviation university in the future the country would have enough pilots and engineers.

He said the government was refurbishing ATCL's house at KIA to accommodate student pilots.

Mr Kamwelwe noted that apart from pilot courses, the university would be training engineers, air hostesses and other staff to enable the flag carrier to cope with stiff competition in the aviation industry.

He said, while practical training to student pilots, including flying planes, would be taking place at KIA, theoretical courses would take place in Dar es Salaam.

He said all training equipment would be available. "We have renovated most of the country's airports, but now we are turning to the shortage of pilots and addressing it accordingly.

The aviation university will be set up by our own funds so in the future we will no longer rely on foreign pilots. We want our planes to be flown by our own pilots," said Mr Kamwelwe.

He explained that after the major airports had been upgraded to handle almost all kinds of aircraft, the government would purchase modern planes according to needs.

For his part, ATCL Managing Director Ladislaus Matindi said due to the pilots' shortage the ATCL had been using experts from Ethiopia, a country that boasted of a prosperous aviation industry.

Mr Matindi explained that even pilots from Ethiopia were few, as Ethiopian Airline needed them to fly its aircraft.

He was optimistic that the university would highly reduce the shortage if not fix it for good.

The National Institute of Transport (NIT) Rector, Prof Zakaria Maganilwa, said aviation was a very important sector that needed highly qualified experts, thus hailing the government's decision to come up with the aviation university.

Prof Mganilwa said the facility would be fruitful if it had a conducive environment with competent experts, but also adequate training tools must be in place.

The rector said the country had been facing a shortage of pilots and that the only solution to it was to have in the country such a facility that would also enrol student pilots from outside the country.

Kadco Acting Managing Director Chrisopher Mukama said ATCL houses at Kia were being refurbished by the company and the workshop by funds from Kadco.

He said Kadco's target was to make Kia the most modern airport in Africa.