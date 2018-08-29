29 August 2018

South Africa: One Shot Dead, Foreign National Shops Looted in Soweto Violence

One person has been shot dead during on-going violence in White City, Soweto on Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed to News24.

Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said shops owned by foreign nationals were being looted.

"Police are there, [and] trying to deal with the situation," he said.

Dlamini said he could not confirm details around the shooting.

"We don't know who shot who. We are investigating."

Police could also not immediately provide details on how many people were injured in the violence.

More to follow.

South Africa

