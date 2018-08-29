29 August 2018

South Africa: Mall of Africa Evacuated Amid Bomb Scare

A bomb threat at the Mall of Africa in Midrand has led to the evacuation of shoppers and tenants from the building, police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini told News24.

Dlamini said the police's K9 bomb detection unit was at the scene to investigate.

The mall said in a statement that it had received a report of a bomb threat, leading to the evacuation.

"The safety of our tenants and shoppers is paramount and we thank everyone for so swiftly and effectively our established evacuation and emergency procedures," the shopping centre said in a statement posted on Twitter.

It added that the mall would remain closed until the threat was thoroughly investigated.

"We will update everyone affected when we have feedback from the officials on scene," the statement read.

Last week Friday Southgate Mall in Johannesburg was evacuated after a suspicious device was found on the premises. Police later confirmed that it was not a bomb.

Several suspicious devices were found at shopping centres in Durban earlier this year. A suspicious device was also found in a parking lot near the Durban July event.

The Hawks are investigating.

