Uganda: Girl Defiled, Accuses Dad of Infecting Her With HIV

In 2012, Feza Banyiyezako, 37, separated with Muhammad Sengo, 52, leaving him with their two girls then aged seven and three and a half years.

The older girl today accuses her father of defilement. The girl is traumatised after she was also found to be HIV positive, writes Yudaya Nangonzi.

When Banyiyezako's in-laws summoned her for a family meeting on August 12, she had no idea why. She recalls that the meeting, held at her mother-in-law's home in Bweyogerere, started on a low key since most of the participants looked moody. Minutes later, her daughter was asked to narrate how she was defiled by her father in 2012.

"When mummy left us, there was a time daddy gave me two tablets to swallow and we slept with my sister. The following morning, I found myself naked in daddy's bed. I was feeling a lot of pain in my private parts and daddy was wrapped in a towel seated next to me," Banyiyezako quotes her daughter.

"I don't know what happened at night but daddy told me not to tell anyone about it or he will beat me."

Sengo declined to speak during the meeting, prompting some of his relatives to have him arrested and detained at Kireka police station before being transferred to Kira division police. While in custody, Banyiyezako says her mother-in-law was a frequent visitor insisting that her son is innocent.

According to a July 31 minute signed by the Resident State Attorney (RSA) which The Observer has seen, there is no sufficient evidence pinning her father.

"... The victim does not know what happened to her at night because she was asleep. Whatever she explained in her statement is circumstantial evidence against the accused which needs to be corroborated," reads the RSA's minute.

The minute added that the medical evidence which would have corroborated the victim's claim is confusing. Whereas the victim's PF 3A shows that she is HIV positive, the suspect's PF 24A shows he is HIV negative. Both tests were carried out first at Kira health centre III on July 8 and then Ebenezer laboratories on July 24.

"The question is that if the suspect defiled the victim and infected her with HIV, then how come he is HIV negative. This is a big gap in the evidence... Given the time lag between when the incident happened [2012] and reporting of the case [2018], I don't see an inquiry which can explain that," the RSA said.

"I find the evidence insufficient to sustain charges of aggravated defilement against the suspect. Close [the file] and put away."

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Luke Owoyesigire said there is a medical report which indicates that the hymen of the victim was found to be virginal.

"So, we had to act on the RSA's advice to release the man under CRB 240/2018. When you don't have conclusive evidence, you just don't detain someone for a long time. This man is the father and he will not run anywhere in case we need him," Owoyesigire said.

He added: "We are still wondering where the girl got the HIV. As of now, everything shows it's not the father who defiled her."

Sengo asserts that he is being framed.

"I am very disappointed that my child says that I defiled her. Put yourself in my shoes! Can you defile your own child? Can you sleep naked in bed with your child? I am moving in a lot of shame all over the village. I decided to even switch off my phone and now I'm staying with my mother [in Bweyogerere]," Sengo said.

The Observer understands that in 2012, Sengo reported to Kireka police that his daughter had been defiled but he never followed it up. Owoyesigire also confirmed there is an ongoing High court case.

"Basically, I don't comment on issues of court. All I know is that there is an ongoing defilement case that this man reported in 2012," he said.

A police officer privy to this case told The Observer that they need to retrieve the 2012 case file number CRB 198/2012 to help clear the air. The officer said they got information that Sengo has been getting ARVs for the child behind her mother's back.

"Even when the father took the children to their mother in Burundi in 2012, he did not disclose that the child was positive. He instead told his mother that the girl had cured from HIV only to find out the girl is still positive this year," the officer said.

"It seems the father is hiding some important information. Why did he get ARVs without informing the mother and later lied to their grandmother? We also tried to look for the 2012 file but no one knows its whereabouts."

Banyiyezako said that four months after their separation; Sengo brought the children to Burundi but did not disclose that one of them was HIV positive.

"He told me some men raped my child but he is looking for them. He also gave me vitamin C and Septrin drugs to give the child daily that they would heal a big wound that she had in her right palm then," she said.

According to Owoyesigire, the girl indicated in her statement that she was forced by her father to accuse two men of defilement in 2012.

"When we asked the girl why she is coming out now [six years later] to report, she said her father was again asking for sex from her but we are still investigating those claims," he said. To date, neither Sengo nor Police have updates on the 2012 case but are convinced that the suspects are on remand in Luzira Prison.

"When I was under custody in Kira, I was informed that the accused persons were sent to Luzira," he said.

Police records show that Sengo testified that the two men were thugs who broke into their house and defiled his daughter. In the records, the second names of the suspects were not indicated although Sengo identifies them as his neighbours.

Prisons, DPP speak

Uganda prisons spokesman, Frank Baine, told The Observer that neither of the suspects [Nsubuga and Ntanzi] has ever been in their custody. Baine contacted all prisons citing their names, case number, place of arrest, year, month and date but in vain.

"Being that this was a Kampala case and capital in nature, they should have been in either Murchison Bay, Upper Prison or even at worst Kampala Remand. There is no record of them in our prisons, especially in 2012," Baine said.

"It is very possible that these people never went beyond police. There is also a possibility that this case was reported and not followed up thus allowing suspects to migrate to other areas for fear of being rearrested after securing police bonds."

"Even if you come and spend just 30 minutes, we have your record with us," he said.

Irene Nakimbugwe, the deputy publicist at the Directorate of Public Prosecution, also distanced herself from police claims that they were still holding the 2012 case file.

"The fact that they never appeared in court and are not in prison means the file was never sanctioned. As DPP, we don't have a place where we keep people who have been taken to court and keep them aside for all those years," Nakimbugwe said.

"When we commit someone, we keep the files with us pending trial in the High court. If prisons and DPP have no documentation on the accused, the onus falls back to police."

She explained that for capital offences, there's no way someone can be taken to court and released on bail because the magistrate has no jurisdiction. So, if the suspects ever appeared in High court, they would have a record of them in prison.

Rehabilitation

Last week, The Observer visited the rehabilitation centre where the children stay after they were thrown out of their grandmother's home by their uncle.

This was their mother's first visit since the centre received them on July 19. It was a mixture of happiness and sadness as the three hugged with tears rolling down their cheeks.

August 20, is the birthday of the affected child but her mother could not surprise her with anything on our visit. She said: "Mummy, we love you. We have been missing you. Did you come with my birthday cake?"

Her question drew more tears from the mother. At the centre (names withheld), they have found that the girl has been stigmatised by family members.

"The girl told me that her grandmother and other relatives have been discriminative since they discovered that she is HIV positive. They couldn't share with her utensils for fear that they will catch the virus," says her attendant.

Currently, they are encouraging her to forgive so that her past does not justify the future.

"We are preaching a lot of love to her. Surprisingly, she also takes her Antiretrovirals very well. Sometimes, she even reminds us about her next visit to the hospital," the attendant said.

She, however, added that the girl remains hurt that her father, mother and young sister are negative yet she was found positive. According to the attendant, the child disclosed that when they went for medical examination at Ebenezer laboratories, Sengo told her that: "I have money, they are going to release me and I will look for you."

But when this statement was put to the authorities, they said the girl is lying.

"A week later, the father was released. So, the question is; who is lying? Who is being truthful? A lot of things are not adding up and this girl's case has many questions with no answers," says the attendant.

"The girl insists that her father has been taking medication since their mother left them in 2012. Could it be that the virus is dormant? If this girl is positive and she woke up in the dad's bed naked; If it wasn't him [the dad], he knows who defiled and infected this girl with HIV as releasing him does not solve the puzzle."

While this girl had registered to sit PLE this year, she is still traumatised by the fact that at her school, classmates got information from other siblings that she was defiled and is on ARVs. After six months to one year, the policy of the organisation stipulates that they have to let go of these two sisters.

"Government rules are clear that this is a transitional home. If government or someone can help us empower the mother, we shall go ahead and pay for their school fees but when they are staying outside the centre," the attendant said.

This implies that their unemployed mother without a permanent address has to find a home.

"In Burundi, I am an orphan who stopped in primary six under the guardianship of my uncle due to lack of fees. I have nowhere to take the children and cannot take them back to the grandmother whose children threw us out of their home," Banyiyezako says.

