South Africa: Facebook Murder - Case Headed to High Court in Durban

The murder case against the KwaZulu-Natal man who seemingly confessed on Facebook to killing his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend is headed to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban.

Thabani Mzolo, 23, appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday where he was served with an indictment.

The copy of the indictment, which was read in court, was handed to Mzolo's attorney Charl Claassen on his behalf.

Claassen said Mzolo's decision to abandon his bail application still stood.

Mzolo, who wore a brown jacket and blue jeans, abandoned his bid for bail during his previous court appearance.

In the indictment, the State alleged that Mzolo shot dead Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student Zolile Khumalo on May 2, at the Lonsdale residence - a privately leased residence in the Durban CBD.

It also alleged that on the same date, he was found in possession of an illegal firearm that had its serial number filed off and three rounds of live ammunition.

According to the State's summary of substantial facts, Mzolo's relationship with Khumalo had ended in March or April, and "he did not take it well".

'Man, I killed my Zozo'

On the day of Khumalo's murder, Mzolo had allegedly sent another student, Simiso Buthelezi, to check whether Khumalo was in her room. She was indeed in her room with her roommate.

After a while Buthelezi went back to Khumalo's room in the company of Mzolo.

Mzolo then confronted her "for making him look like a fool". He then produced a firearm and shot her, according to the State's summary of substantial facts.

She died from gunshot wounds to the head and chest. Mzolo was arrested at the scene.

In a Facebook post on the same day, Mzolo wrote in isiZulu: "Konke kwaphenduka umlando ukube benginamandla bengzomvusa silungise amaphutha ngomlomo ...kodwa mnj kuphi laa ngba usehambe wangshiya ngingasashongo ukt ngyamxolela [sic]."

Loosely translated, he said: "It is surreal. If I had the power I would bring her back so that we can right our wrongs by talking. But that's no longer possible because she has left me without me having told her that I forgive her."

When one of Mzolo's Facebook friends asked him what had happened, he wrote, "Ndoda ngombulele uMy zozo [sic]." (Man, I killed my Zozo).

Twenty witnesses lined up

The court also heard that 20 witnesses would be called by the State to testify in the matter.

Magistrate's Mohamed Motala postponed the case to October 8, on which date Mzolo would appear in the High Court in Durban.

Motala said the trial had been set for October 8 to 12. Mzolo was kept in custody.

A spokesperson for the Khumalo family, Mabongi Myeni, said they believed that justice would be served.

"Even though my sister wouldn't come back we will be happy and our tears would be wiped away if the High Court gives him a sentence that fits the crime he committed," she said.

