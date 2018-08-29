29 August 2018

South Africa: Dangerous Frenchman Stands in Anderson's Way

South African tennis star Kevin Anderson faces a tough second round encounter against Frenchman Jeremy Chardy at the US Open on Wednesday.

The fifth-seeded Anderson on Monday defeated America's Ryan Harrison in a five-set tussle, while Chardy saw off Russia's Andrey Rublev in four sets.

The Frenchman, who is ranked 46th in the world on the official ATP rankings, has a reputation for blowing hot and cold, but is a dangerous opponent for Anderson.

Chardy is an attacking player with a big serve and forehand.

Anderson defeated Chardy 7-6 (8/6), 6-2 in Cincinnati last week and will take a 2-1 head-to-head advantage into the clash.

Chardy won the pair's first encounter 6-4, 6-4 on an outdoor hard court in Tokyo in 2014, before Anderson edged a thrilling encounter on the clay courts of Houston in 2015, winning 7-5, 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/3).

Meanwhile in the men's doubles, South Africa's Raven Klaasen will open his account on Wednesday. He and his Kiwi partner Michael Venus take on Slovakia's Lukas Lacko and Australia's John Millman.

Klaasen and Venus are the eighth seeds.

