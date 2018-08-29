Photo: Nyasa Times

Malawi's Prophet Shepherd Bushiri was welcome by a team of leaders from Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) South Korea branch.

Scores of South Koreans turned up at Incheon Airport in the capital Seoul on Wednesday to receive Prophet Shepherd Bushiri who is Asian country for a four-day crusade.

Scenes of joy, ululation, hugs and handshakes were the order of the moment as Prophet Bushiri made his way to greet scores of people that had been waiting for his arrival.

The ECG world wide leader is in South Korea for a four day crusade. Among others, the man of God will host a Pastor's Conference and also officially launch ECG South Korea.

In an interview, the soft spoken Major 1 thanked ECG South Korea leadership for the warm welcome.

ECG Korea leadership, led by Pastor Kim, thanked Major 1 for coming to their nation, describing the visit as historic.

The visit in South Korea is part of the Global Prophetic Tour aimed at winning 2 million souls to Jesus Christ which is ECG's 2018 strategic goal.

From South Korea, the major prophet will proceed to Dubai, Tanzania and Malawi.