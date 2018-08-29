29 August 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Bushiri On Gospel Crusade in South Korea - Scores Turn Up to Receive Prophet At Airport

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nyasa Times
Malawi's Prophet Shepherd Bushiri was welcome by a team of leaders from Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) South Korea branch.
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Scores of South Koreans turned up at Incheon Airport in the capital Seoul on Wednesday to receive Prophet Shepherd Bushiri who is Asian country for a four-day crusade.

He was welcome by a team of leaders from Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) South Korea branch.

Scenes of joy, ululation, hugs and handshakes were the order of the moment as Prophet Bushiri made his way to greet scores of people that had been waiting for his arrival.

The ECG world wide leader is in South Korea for a four day crusade. Among others, the man of God will host a Pastor's Conference and also officially launch ECG South Korea.

In an interview, the soft spoken Major 1 thanked ECG South Korea leadership for the warm welcome.

ECG Korea leadership, led by Pastor Kim, thanked Major 1 for coming to their nation, describing the visit as historic.

The visit in South Korea is part of the Global Prophetic Tour aimed at winning 2 million souls to Jesus Christ which is ECG's 2018 strategic goal.

From South Korea, the major prophet will proceed to Dubai, Tanzania and Malawi.

Malawi

Civil Society Group Challenges Anti-Govt Demos, Calls for Dialogue

The Malawi Civil Society Led Black Economic Empowerment Movement (MaBLEM) taskforce has expressed concern over what it… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.