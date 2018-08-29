29 August 2018

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: How Two Audacious Occupations Are Shifting the Housing Debate

Tagged:

Related Topics

In March 2017, a group of housing activists occupied two abandoned state-owned buildings in Cape Town: Woodstock Hospital and Helen Bowden Nurses Home. The latter, opposite the Waterfront, is located on prime land; it is potentially one of the most expensive properties on the continent.

Reclaim the City, the group that led the occupation, did not expect their act of civil disobedience to last long. They thought the provincial government would move to evict the occupiers within a few days. The intention was to use the occupation to highlight what housing activists call the "apartheid spatial planning" of Cape Town, which in a nutshell means that working-class people live far from work in the city centre and upmarket suburbs like Sea Point, or are facing evictions from areas close to the city because of soaring housing prices and rents.

But the province has not yet made any attempt to evict the occupiers. Nearly a year-and-a-half later there are now several hundred people living at Helen Bowden -- dubbed Ahmed Kathrada House by the new residents -- and well over a hundred people living at Woodstock Hospital -- which they call Cissie Gool House. More people are likely to move in over the next few months.

These buildings are no longer merely the site of political protest; they are now the homes of families that have been evicted, or homeless people who slept rough, or workers who wanted to live closer to work so that they can make ends meet because of the reduced transport costs and rent-free accommodation. Reclaim the City, together with Ndifuna Ukwazi, the NGO that has supported it from the beginning, has had the difficult task of managing these two buildings.

Whether or not you approve of Reclaim the City's occupation, it was an audacious move. The debate about property rights is the foremost political one in the country at the moment, especially with the ANC's decisions to amend the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation. This debate's resonance stems from the fact that millions of poor South Africans, especially in urban areas, want a piece of property to call home. Reclaim the City's occupations bring this demand into sharp focus.

GroundUp has covered the occupations since they began. We hope this series of articles will help readers to understand why they happened, what life is like for some of the occupiers, the political battles inside the occupations, and the larger struggle for housing that triggered them.

South Africa

One Shot Dead, Shops Looted in Soweto Violence

One person has been shot dead during on-going violence in White City, Soweto on Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed to… Read more »

Read the original article on GroundUp.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.