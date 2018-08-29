Tanzania: Government's Promise to Private Sector On Reforms

Dar es Salaam — The government has assured the business community of its support even as the latter continues to call for the speeding up of business-friendly reforms.

Opening the 18th annual general meeting of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the government was implementing a number of initiatives to improve the business climate in the country. They include the blueprint approved recently by the Cabinet, which is meant to lay the groundwork for a review of laws and regulations governing business in Tanzania.

Mr Majaliwa said other initiatives include the ongoing drafting of the Private Sector Development Policy (PSDP) and the government's massive investment in railways, roads, ports and air transport.

"It was in this spirit that the government granted a 100 per cent amnesty to tax defaulters... the government will continue to offer incentives that are aimed at nurturing the growth of the private sector," he said.

Mr Majaliwa said through the Local Content Policy, local businesses are offered special incentives when vying for oil, gas and road construction tenders, adding that the private sector should reciprocate by cultivating a culture of honesty in their business undertakings.

"TPSF must learn from its peers in developed countries on how to deal with corrupt members. You can decide to start penalising your members who are involved in corruption. You may also deregister members engaged in underhand dealings," he said.

Earlier, the outgoing TPSF chairman, Mr Reginald Mengi, said there were a number of factors that were to blame for the prevailing business environment in Tanzania. He particularly cited what TPSF sees as the unsatisfactory pace of reforms.

"We are witnessing a slowing down of the pace of improving the business environment, and we would like you to help in giving it fresh impetus," Mr Mengi said, adding that not much had been done to implement the blueprint adopted earlier this year.

He said that since issues raised in the document are cross-cutting in nature, it would make more sense if its implementation was overseen by the Prime Minister's Office. Mr Mengi also asked the government to settle all debts it owes contractors as a way of boosting their financial positions and helping them to employ more Tanzanians.

The blueprint - drafted after thorough consultations with various private sector associations and the World Bank - will see the government initiate amendment of various laws including those governing value added tax (VAT), indicative prices for imports, immigration and labour, social security and environmental management.

The proposed changes, classified under "quick wins" and "medium term reforms", are also aimed at streamlining the functions of ports and regulatory bodies.