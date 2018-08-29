29 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Committee Leaders Quit

By Ibrahim Yamola News@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — Parliamentary Budget Committee chairperson Hawa Ghasia and vice chairman Jituson Patel resigned on Tuesday August 28.

Sources revealed the news to The Citizen ahead of the committee's meeting on Tuesday August 28. National Assembly Clerk Stephen Kagaigai later confirmed the resignations.

"It's true they have resigned from their positions, but as things stand, I have no idea why they have chosen to do so," noted Mr Kagaigai.

CCM lawmakers George Simbachawene and Mashimba Ndaki were later named chairman and vice chairman, respectively

The committee under Ms Ghasia's leadership will be remembered for its efforts to defend the interests of cashew nut farmers during the last parliamentary sitting. MPs sitting in the committee pressed the government to delete a section in the Finance Bill, 2018, which dwelt on the handling of the cashew nut export levy.

However, presenting the Finance Bill, 2018, in Parliament in June, Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango said the government would go ahead and amend the Cashewnut Industry Act (Cap, 203) - through the Finance Bill 2018 - with a view to ensuring that export levy collections were deposited in the Consolidated Fund.

The changes meant that 65 per cent of the crop export levy would be remitted to farmers through the cashew nut fund and the remaining 35 per cent would be directed to the government's consolidated fund.

But presenting the views of the committee, Ms Ghasia sought the support of the House to have the section removed.

"The committee wants this section deleted. Funds for the development of the cashew nut crop must be channelled to the Cashewnut Board - through the ministry of Agriculture - by following a method that will be agreed upon by cashew nut stakeholders and the government," she said.

This raised controversy in Parliament, with MPs from the opposition bench striving to defend the rights of cashew nut growers.

MPs argued that cashew nuts, which bring in more foreign exchange earnings than five other traditional cash crops combined, should not be tampered with.

