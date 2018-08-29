Tanzania: Government Restricts Access to Social Media in Public Offices

Dar es Salaam — The government has issued a circular restricting access to social media platforms using internet-linked facilities provided by the State.

The circular issued by the permanent secretary in the President's Office (Public Service Management), Dr Florian Ndumbaro, said government facilities connected to the Internet should not be used to access social media platforms during working hours.

Dr Ndumbaro said that there have been complaints from the public that some government employees fail to deliver service as required because they were preoccupied with social media during working hours.

The circular was sent to all permanent secretaries, regional administrative secretaries, executive directors and heads of state-run institutions in Tanzania Mainland.

According to Dr Ndumbaro, state-run institutions that need to access social media were required to write to his office for permission.

This is the second time the government has raised similar concerns, with the PS saying that such conduct jeopardised not only government efforts to offer public service speedily and efficiently, but also efforts towards e-governance.

On August 31, last year, Public Service Management acting PS Susan Mlawi issued the first communication on the same subject to various government officials.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media, a Ministry of Finance and Planning employee supported the decision yesterday, arguing that there were some civil servants who spend more time on social media than doing what they were being paid for.

"What I understand it is that internet access being paid for by the government is for public service and not otherwise. It is unfortunate that some of us don't see it that way, and we misuse the facilities," he said.

He was of the view that the new directive will make civil servants concentrate more on their work, thus improving efficiency and service delivery.

The views were echoed by a Ministry of Energy employee, who said the ban was another welcome decision aimed at ensuring discipline among civil servants.

She added, however, that there were other duties which required public servants to have unfettered access to social media and the Internet in general.

"The restrictions should only apply on workers who are not required to be online all the time so as to perform their duties. There are a few exceptions, and these should be exempt," she said.