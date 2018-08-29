29 August 2018

Tanzania: Prime Minister Majaliwa Tells Dar RC Makonda to Relocate Petty Traders From Ubungo

By Deogratius Kamagi Dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa wants petty traders to be relocated from the area that will be covered by the Ubungo Interchange.

Construction of the Ubungo Interchange was officially launched last year as the government seeks to reduce time motorists spend at the junction of Morogoro, Mandela and Sam Nujoma roads in the commercial city.

Speaking during his tour of the project site on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, Mr Majaliwa ordered the Regional Commissioner for Dar es Salaam, Mr Paul Makonda to supervise the task of relocating the petty traders from the area covered by the interchange.

"I am worried about the safety of these petty traders and their customers when actual construction takes shape... .they must be relocated to areas that were specifically allocated to them like the Simu 2000 area... .Mr Regional Commissioner, you have to make sure this is implemented," Mr Majaliwa said.

He said there was also a possibility of some unscrupulous people masquerading as petty traders but who will end up stealing equipment meant for the interchange construction and sabotage the project.

