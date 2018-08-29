Dodoma — Healthcare services will likely improve significantly after the government disclosed that it has set aside Sh30 billion, which will be spent on construction and rehabilitation of referral hospitals across the country.

The move aims at cutting the number of patients who seek referrals for specialised treatment at main hospitals, most of which are located far from their homes and need lots of money to access their services.

This was said yesterday in Dodoma by the deputy minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Faustine Ndugulile, when speaking to the parliamentary committee on community development affairs.

Dr Ndugulile said part of the aforementioned budget would be spent on finishing the construction of the referral hospitals in Geita, Katavi, Simiyu, Njombe and Songwe, a move that would take the number of referral hospitals to 28. "The government decided to transfer the referral hospitals to the ministry of health for effective supervision of service delivery using the small resources we have," he said.

Dr Ndugulile added that the ministry conducted an assessment to establish weaknesses and challenges that were facing the referral hospitals so that it could address all the shortcomings.

"All referral hospitals are supposed to provide specialised treatments that are not accessible at district level," he said.

According to him, referral hospitals should, among other things, offer general surgery service, radiology, deontology, child health and gynaecology.

On the quality of services, the deputy minister said the ministry carried out an audit to establish and understand the real situation on the ground, and all hospitals have already been rated.

"From the audit report, nine hospitals got two stars, 11 of them were one-star facilities while one of them scored zero. Therefore, none of the surveyed hospitals received three stars," he added.