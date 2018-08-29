Tanzania's Business Community Apex Body Elects Salum Shamte New Chair

Dar es Salaam — Mr Salum Shamte was on Tuesday August 28 announced the new chairperson of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), replacing Mr Reginald Mengi who has served for four years.

This comes after an election was held during TPSF'S 18th annual general meeting in Dar es Salam. Mr Shamte will serve in the position for the next two years, according to TPSF's constitution.

Mr Shamte has been involved in agri-business for over 40 years and is currently the Managing Director of Katani, a company dealing in sisal.

The vice chairperson is Ms Angela Ngalula, the founder of Bravo Logistics.

The new board was also officially inaugurated by the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment Mr Charles Mwijage.