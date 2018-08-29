29 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania's Business Community Apex Body Elects Salum Shamte New Chair

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alfred Zacharia Azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — Mr Salum Shamte was on Tuesday August 28 announced the new chairperson of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), replacing Mr Reginald Mengi who has served for four years.

This comes after an election was held during TPSF'S 18th annual general meeting in Dar es Salam. Mr Shamte will serve in the position for the next two years, according to TPSF's constitution.

Mr Shamte has been involved in agri-business for over 40 years and is currently the Managing Director of Katani, a company dealing in sisal.

The vice chairperson is Ms Angela Ngalula, the founder of Bravo Logistics.

The new board was also officially inaugurated by the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment Mr Charles Mwijage.

Tanzania

Tazara Flyover Now 98 Percent Complete - PM

The construction of Tazara Flyover is now complete by 98 percent, said Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Wednesday… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.