Tanzania: Tazara Flyover Now 98 Percent Complete - PM

Dar es Salaam — The construction of Tazara Flyover is now complete by 98 percent, said Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Wednesday August 29.

The PM revealed this when he made a tour of the construction siteat the junction between Mandela Expressway and Julius Nyerere Road in Dar es Salaam.

The flyover project, funded by the government of Japan though its Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica), is set to be inaugurated by President John Magufuli in October this year.

Mr Majaliwa said the government is impressed with the work done so far.

"The project is progressing well and upon completion, it will easetraffic for those who will be going to the airport and nearby areas from the city centre," he said.

Mr Majaliwa also highlighted the current government's plans to construct other seven flyovers in the city.

He further reiterated the government's commitment in addressing traffic congestion.

"The construction of Tazara flyover has considered the need for Rapid bus transit project to Gongo la Mboto from the city centre. In this case, the contractor has set aside enough space that would be used for Dart project that will kick off any time soon," said the Premier.