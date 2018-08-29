Tanzania: Court Adjourns 'Lesbianism' Case

Mwanza — Evidence in a case facing four persons charged with acts that signalled lesbianism and cybercrime will be heard for two consecutive days at the Mwanza resident magistrate court.

The prosecution is expected to produce its evidence in case no.548/2017 facing the accused on September 10 and 11.

The accused are Milembe Suleiman and Janeth Shonza, who are accused of fitting each other engagement rings.

The other accused persons are Aneth Mkuki, who is accused of facilitating the engagement ring ceremony and Richard Fabian, who is accused of sharing video clips.

The case was previously mentioned on August 27 in court for witnesses to produce their evidence, but it was not possible after independent lawyers Jebra Kambole, who defends the accused persons, failed to show up in the court. They claimed that they had other cases to attend to in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Kambole's excuse was presented by an independent lawyer, Mr Mwita Marwa, who asked the court to set another date for hearing of the case. The prosecution side, which was represented by lawyer Emmanuel Luvinga, told the court that since the case was set for hearing and the defence lawyer had given his excuse, they too did not bring witnesses and that they were asking the court to set another date for them to produce evidence.

After listening to the two sides, the court's resident magistrate-in-charge, Ms Rhoda Ngimilanga, who presides over the case, adjourned it and said it would be heard for two days consecutively next month.

"Make sure you tell the defence lawyer that we want the case to be heard for two days consecutively in order to conclude it," said Magistrate Ngimilanga.

Mr Milembe and the co-accused were taken to court for the first time on December 8, 2017.

All the accused persons are out on bail, which was granted on December 15, 2017, after fulfilling conditions as each of the accused was required to have one surety and sign a Sh6 million bond.