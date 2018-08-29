Tanzania: Precision Air to Increase Number of Flights

Dar es Salaam — In a bid to promote the tourism sector, Precision Air Limited is planning additional flight schedules to major tourist destinations.

The additional flight schedules are planned for Seronera, Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar and Nairobi, which are among the top frequency connections for tourists.

Precision Air's Marketing and Corporate Affairs manager Hillary Mremi, said the airline understands the importance of having a reliable air transport for the growth of tourism in Tanzania.

"Precision Air is prepared to support government efforts to grow the tourism sector by facilitating reliable and affordable tourist movements," he said.

The expansion will include additional flights to Seronera from 4 per week to five flights a week.

Currently Precision Air operates to Seronera every Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. The new planned flight will operate on Friday effective from October.

"As a Tanzanian airline we have an obligation to support economic growth of this country. Tourism contributes about 17.5 per cent of Tanznaia's GDP, and there is still a big potential for this figure to grow...we can achieve this by making our country and tourist attractions accessible."

He noted that, as a market leader in Tanzania, Precision Air would continue to support such efforts by providing reliable air transport, especially in strategic areas for tourism. Precision Air currently operates 12 flights a day to Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Zanzibar while flying to Nairobi 6 times a day from both Dar es Salaam and Kilimanjaro.

"All flights are aimed at connecting tourists to the tourist attractions in the northern circuit and the beautiful beaches of Zanzibar," he added.

On the other hand, Precision Air is also planning to add two flights between Kilimanjaro and Nairobi.