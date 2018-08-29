29 August 2018

The Exchange (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Investments in Technology Driving Zanzibar's Economic Sectors

By John Green

Investments in technology have catapulted the economic status of Zanzibar. President Ali Mohamed Shein has hailed its impact in the economy of the Tanzanian archipelago and has urged investors to intensify their investments on the same. He reiterated that many countries have counted on communication technology to boost their economic performance and so should Zanzibar.

Businesses have imbibed and embraced the use of new technology to develop their economic activities. Small and medium-sized enterprises have hailed the utilisation of communication technology to carry out market strategies such as research and advertising to reach their target audience.

The adoption of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) by SMEs will better industrialization sector. The SMEs have the ability to reduce the poverty level as well.

Economic sectors such as agriculture, fishing and tourism have attested the effectiveness of technology, enhancing their productivity and performance. Technological growth in various industries has led to innovation to create employment and business opportunities. As a result, the economy has experienced robust development.

The Government of Zanzibar is determined to develop infrastructure with technological infrastructures being on top of the list. Such investments will better people's lives and lift the standards of the country.

Drawing similarities from Asian countries, Zanzibar has been motivated to focus on improving technological infrastructures. The Head of State highlighted its essence in bridging the gap between Asian countries and Europe to connect their trading relations. Asian states have transformed their economies through investments in technology and innovation. African countries seek to follow in the footsteps of the Asian economies to make a global impact.

Investors can seize the opportunities available in the technology sector to increase foreign investments in the aisle. Better technology is a bait to attract the interest of potential businesses and contribute to the GDP of the state. Remote areas will develop with such infrastructures set up.

