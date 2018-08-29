South Africa: Kruger Park Guard Arrested On Suspicion of Poaching

A guard who works at Kruger National Park was arrested for poaching, the SA National Parks said on Tuesday.

SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla said a guard who works for armed technical services in the Kruger National Park entered the park with three other people on Saturday, August 25.

A guard at the Paul Kruger gate felt that something was suspicious about the group and told police who were also stationed at the gate.

The four were taken into custody and, during investigations, a heavy calibre rifle, ammunition and poaching-related equipment were recovered.

However, the guard's three alleged accomplices managed to escape from police custody and are still at large.

Phaahla said the park employee had appeared in court and would also face internal disciplinary procedures.

The park's managing executive, Glenn Phillips, was disappointed by the escape of the other three, but commended the protection services for their vigilance.

"We are glad that we have removed a betrayer from our ranks and will wait for justice to take its course. This should serve as a warning to all staff members who are assisting criminals; we will come after you and the consequence is that you will lose your job and go to jail for a long period"

A spokesperson was not immediately available to add information on the employee's court appearance, such as the charges he faces.

Police could also not immediately confirm the case.

Source: News24