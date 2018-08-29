28 August 2018

Liberia: GT Bank Manager Accuse of 'Assault'

The Manager of the Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) Liberia, Aodeji Bejide has been accused of allegedly assaulting an employee of the Bank, Edward Freeman.

According to a leaked video on social media, the GT Bank's manager Aodeji Bejide physically assaulted employee Freeman, a senior staff member of the bank by allegedly throwing a calculator at him that resulted into a cut in the mouth of employee Freeman.

Following the incident, it is alleged that manager Bejide told the assaulted employee not to make any statement to anyone about the situation, thus, he could risk being dismissed from the bank.

An insider within the employ of the Bank also told this paper that it is the constant habit of manager Bejide of assaulting employees of the bank, noting that this is not his first or second time.

At the same time, the authorities of the Liberia National Police have confirmed the arrest of the GTBank Manager and he is currently in the police custody pending investigation

Meanwhile, the management of the bank has not make any statement on the situation.

