Rwanda: Govt Doubles Spending on Disaster Response

The Government and its partners have more than doubled funds set aside for dealing with disasters.

The New Times has learnt that Rwanda will increase its spending on responding to disasters by more than twofold from Rfw643 million in the 2017-18 fiscal year to an estimated Rwf1.6 billion this year.

The rise in public spending comes in the wake of fatal disasters in the country. Rainstorms, lightning, floods and drought are the major disasters that caused most destruction.

The Director for Disaster Planning Response and Recovery in the Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugees (MIDMAR), Philippe Habinshuti, told The New Times that they joined efforts with other stakeholders to deal with any issues that may arise.

"We are prepared. Our partners have also devised mechanisms to mobilise funds to assist households that may be affected," he said.

Disaster response involves many stakeholders including government, development partners, local communities, private sector and civil society organisations. These, Habinshuti said, conduct regular training programmes to ensure that everyone is conversant with what is needed while responding.

"To ensure the coordination, we have contingency plans for all types of disasters and they clearly provide roles and responsibilities for each and every one when it comes to response. Staff members are ready and deployed countrywide to intervene whenever a disaster strikes," he said.

Fully equipped

Habinshuti said that the ministry and its response partners are continuously getting equipment required for response, pointing out that some items are already in place.

"Currently, there is capacity to assist over 25,000 households that may be affected - both food and non-food items. Capacity is also being built at district level for them to be able to absorb small shocks," he said.

He added that physical, and socio-economic vulnerabilities are still high and hazards are still a reality.

"It is time to build resilience, reducing disaster risk factors and increase capacity. Development should help to reduce vulnerabilities and shouldn't be the origin of new disasters," he said.

MIDIMAR's Director of Risk Reduction and Preparedness Unit, Jean Baptiste Twishime, told The New Times that the ministry had relocated thousands of households from disaster zones and the process was still ongoing nationwide.

He pointed out that the Ministry was in the process of installing lightning protection systems and surge arrestors. The process kicked off in Rutsiro District in Western Province.

In collaboration with other stakeholders, the process of installing a comprehensive and effective early warning system for Sebeya catchment was ongoing.

Lessons learnt

According to Twishime, all families have to be relocated from high risk zones but members of the community must play their role in disaster risk management, especially mitigation and prevention.

"Disaster risk management must be considered as everybody's business and more efforts must be deployed for pre-disaster phases than post disasters phases. There is also need to re-enforce existing rules and regulations in terms of housing, agriculture, mining, and other development projects," he said.

New measures

Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA) recently told The New Times that at least 14,000 households were relocated from high risk zones to model villages last year.

In 2017 alone, disasters destroyed property worth about Rwf6.7 billion.

Rainstorms, lightning, floods, and drought accounted for 82 fatalities and 151 injuries.

During the past year, MIDIMAR recorded 5,057 damaged houses while 5,111 hectares of crops were destroyed, 13 roads damaged, 49 bridges, while 10 water supply systems and 77 electrical transmission lines all destroyed.

The disasters also affected 589 livestock, 35 churches, and three health centres.