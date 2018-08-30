30 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Security Beefed Up As Nairobi Awaits Theresa May's Arrival

Photo: Nairobi News
The British flag flies on the Uhuru Highway- Kenyatta Avenue roundabout, Nairobi.
By Nahashon Musungu

Security has been beefed up in Nairobi as part of the final preparations ahead of British Prime Minister Theresa May's high profile visit to Kenya.

On the eve of the British Premier arrival, parts of the capital had been spruced up with British and Kenyan flags mounted along major streets of the CBD leading to State House.

This will be May's first visit to Africa since taking over from David Cameron in July 2016, although by Wednesday evening State House had yet to release the British PM's itinerary.

Her visit is considered a defining moment for President Uhuru Kenyatta, coming at a time the Head of State seems to have opened his arms to embrace the West after years of flirting with the East, specifically China.

UHURU'S TRIP TO THE USA

"The visit speaks a lot in terms of our place among the community of nations but also about President Uhuru Kenyatta's global leadership," said Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma.

"We have in the pipeline quite a number of Heads of State coming in as well as projected visits by President Kenyatta so I think we're in for a busy half year."

May's visit will mark only the second time a sitting British Prime Minister has visited the country since Margaret Thatcher three decades ago during President Daniel Moi's reign.

Her trip also comes barely a week after President Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret made a historic official trip to the USA and met President Donald Trump.

