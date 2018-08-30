Kenya: Woman Who Lost Mum in the Hands of 'Negligent' KNH Medics Claims Her Life is in Danger

A city woman has sought help online accusing Kenyatta National Hospital management of calling for her arrest after she recorded their negligence that led to her elderly mother's death.

Karen Gacheru went live on Kilimani Mums and Dads Facebook group explaining how a doctor whom she identified ignored her mother's critical condition.

She narrated how her mother was knocked down by a motorbike sustaining a head injury and she took her to KNH's emergency unit.

Ms Gacheru explained how her mother stayed at the unit for hours with no help from doctors who were telling her to take the mother to a private hospital.

"I was later called and told my mother passed away then when I questioned why they neglected her they called a counsellor. I made a mistake of telling the counsellor I had recorded videos of a doctor who told me there was nothing she could do for my mum. Minutes later police came after me asking me to delete the videos I had taken. They searched me but luckily I did not have my phone so I escaped and came to record this video," Ms Gacheru said.

PRIVATE FACILITY

She accused the nurses of denying her the much needed health services refusing to listen to her concerns when her mother laid helpless with no oxygen yet she could not breathe.

"I asked the doctors why my mum was being take to Ward 5B yet they had recommended an ICU and the response they gave was that I should seek services at a private facility. A nurse at the ward complained that my mother was too critical to stay at the ward but when she called the people at the emergency unit she complied and put our mother in a room. Why would a whole national referral hospital tell a poor Kenyan to seek help at a private facility?" she questioned.

Ms Gacheru said she was fearing for her life as strangers have been approaching her asking her not to release the videos she recorded and not to expose the doctor whom she accused of neglecting her mother.