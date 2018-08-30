Tanzania: Arusha Manages to Lower HIV Infection Rate

Arusha — The government, in cooperation with different foreign partners, has managed to bring down the rate of HIV infections in Arusha Region from 3.2 to 1.9 percent from the year 2011/12 to the year 2017/18 respectively.

Arusha Regional Medical Officer-in-Charge,Dr Timothy Wonanji,said this when conveying greetings from Arusha Regional Commissioner Mrisho Gambo at the launch of 'My Joy' campaign aimed at sensitising people to go for HIV tests and immediate Antiretroviral (ARV)use for those testing positive.

He said the good results were a continuation of the fight against the deadly disease that spanned a period of 30 years. He added that everybody was required to fulfil their obligations to exterminate the disease.

"The major challenge is for men to come forward and get tested for HIV. Statistics for 2016/17 show that among people aged 15 to 64 who have undergone HIV screening, women constituted 54.7 percent while men made up 45.3 percent," said Dr Wonanji.

He added that until December 2017 the region managed to have 188,159 people tested for HIV, which was an increase of 53,223 people compared to those screened in 2016, whose number was 134,936.