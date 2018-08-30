Tanzania: Varsity Students Innovate Technology to Curb 'Bodaboda' Accidents

Three final year students of Electronic and Communication Engineering at St Joseph University have innovated a technology that will be attached on motorbikes and sense whether or not riders and passengers have put on helmets.

The trio; Adella Aniceti, Emmanuel Meela and Amani Venans expressed that the technology aims at reducing road accidents that highly involve motorbikes resulting to cases of lifetime injuries and deaths.

The technology was showcased at St. Joseph University's exhibition that took place early on Wednesday in Dar es Salaam.

According to Ms Aniceti, the technology on a bike stops the vehicle when a rider and passenger aren't wearing helmets and also stops a few seconds once they take them off.

"This also applies when the rider tries to carry more than one passenger, the bike won't start," she added.

The program if adopted and implemented by the government it will force all motorists and their passengers to use helmets all the time they're on the vehicle, hence reduce road accidents.